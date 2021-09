“She said, ‘This is what I want to do and this is what I’m thinking,'” says Roach of Halsey. “She let me go out and create.”. Halsey had previously conveyed the meaning of the album, writing: “This is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”