Animals as Leaders have debuted a must-see music video for "Monomyth," their first new song in five years. This latest track from the progressive trio comes in tandem with the news that the group has resigned with label home Sumerian Records, who released the past two Animals as Leaders records — 2016's The Madness of Many and 2014's The Joy of Motion — which suggests that another record is imminent, though there is still no word on that front.