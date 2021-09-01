Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

“Rack ’em Up!” A Dozen Fun Upstate New York Pool Halls

By BIG CHUCK
Posted by 
WZOZ 103.1
WZOZ 103.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in the day every small town and big city had pool halls. They were usually dark, shadowy, quiet places where old timers smacked the balls around the tables with great dexterity. And all of this while encased in cigarette or cigar smoke. NOT ANY MORE! Today's billiards parlors are fun and exciting, sophisticated, airy (bye bye tobacco smoke) and very appealing to all including teens and a growing number of women. These places offer all kinds of extra amenities from dart tournaments to craft beers to gaming arcades and to delicious high end bar foods. Yes, today's pool halls are NOT your grandfathers' pool halls. Have some fun and rack them up at any of these (or other) great ones found all across Upstate New York.

wzozfm.com

Comments / 0

WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar#Upstate New York#Billiards#Big City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Over 60 Venues Open for an Art-filled Weekend in Upstate New York

Upstate New York is preparing for an art-filled weekend of exhibitions and events with the participation of more than 61 local museums, galleries, artist studios, and other art institutions. The event will mark the second edition of the Upstate Art Weekend, a three-day celebration of art that will begin this Friday, August 27.
Entertainmentcnycentral.com

Circus Hollywood brings family fun to the New York State Fair

GEDDES, N.Y. — Circus Hollywood is bringing family fun to the 18-day New York State Fair this summer. The circus features aerial acrobats, juggling clowns, flying motorcycles and more. They are located behind the Exposition Center and host shows each day at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Check...
Restaurantsnny360.com

Eating in Upstate New York: Zero Dock Street offers unique local wedding menu

Saying “I Do” just got easier, at least from this foodie’s perspective. Having written about hundreds of restaurants, I reviewed each one before I decided on the most appropriate venue for this wedding issue. While brides tend to look at every intricate and minute detail, my belief is the groom just wants a great meal at a reasonable price.
Restaurantswinespectator.com

9 Standout Wine Restaurants in Upstate New York

Manhattan tends to steal the spotlight when it comes to New York dining, but above that small corner of the state lies a world of opportunities for high-quality restaurant experiences. These destinations stand out, thanks to their Wine Spectator Restaurant Award–winning cellars. All of their wine lists feature bottlings produced in the state, but their selections span the globe to complement their various styles of cuisine, from a French tasting menu to a laid-back, family-owned Italian spot. Get to know these nine restaurants nestled across upstate New York, from Buffalo to Albany to the wine-centric Finger Lakes region.
LifestyleDesign Milk

Piaule Catskill Is a ‘Landscape Hotel’ of Cabins in Upstate New York

Piaule Catskill is a minimal property located in Catskills, New York, designed by Garrison Architects. The boutique hotel is created by Nolan McHugh and Trevor Briggs, founders of the homewares brand of the same name. The property offers an escape for city dwellers through its 24 cabins, a main communal area and a luxurious spa.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNY News

Are These Upstate New York’s Best Independent Book Stores?

For a while there seemed to be a trend of disappearing smaller book stores across the land. With giants like Borders Books and Music, Barnes and Noble superstores, and the advent of Amazon, things looked bad for the small independent booksellers. But things have turned around mightily over the last few years. In Upstate New York alone there are more than 40 small, independent book stores in city's and towns from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. And all of them are serving their communities every day. We salute you all! Here is a list of what we feel are among the very best independent book stores in Upstate New York. Stop in and browse for a bit!
Seattle, WAcapitolhillseattle.com

Now open below Broadway and Pike: Ox Billiards, Capitol Hill’s new underground pool hall

After years as a — literally — underground boxing gym, there’s a new obsession forming below Broadway and Pike. Ox Billiards is now open. CHS reported earlier this summer on Michael Dominguez’s plans for the snooker-focused pool hall taking over the space long home to Seattle Boxing Gym, formerly the tiny Seattle Boxing Studio, which outgrew its longtime Capitol Hill home and, in late 2019, moved to Interbay.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

“Ithaca REALLY is Gorges!” 12 Must Sees on a Visit to Ithaca

Ithaca, New York is one of everybody's favorite Upstate New York city's. With thousands of college students on hand, both at Cornell University and Ithaca College, the city has a youthful buzz to it almost every season of the year. The city hosts great festivals, has some wonderful bars and restaurants, has historic sites around every corner, and, of course, cannot be beat for natural beauty. Here is a 12-step guide to some "must sees" when you visit this historic and fun city the next time. And yes, like the man said, "Ithaca is Gorges!"
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Gorgeous Harder Hall pool home

This home is located at 300 Dozier Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $409,900 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring. It’s a hard to find, Harder Hall pool home. The moment you pull up you’ll notice the beautiful landscaping with concrete curb, two-car garage plus golf cart entrance, a beautiful vinyl fence with lights and no neighbors to the right for extra privacy. Built in 2014, this beautiful home feels practically brand new and you’ll want to move right in. It’s bright, inviting and there’s no wasted space here. All of the 2,355 living square footage has been wisely distributed in every single room.
Buffalo, NYEater

Starbucks Employees in Upstate New York Rally to Form the Chain’s First Union

Starbucks workers in Buffalo are trying to form the chain’s first union. A group of 50 Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, are trying to organize the chain’s first-ever union, according to an Insider report. The employees formed an organizing committee called “Starbucks Workers United,” and released an open letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson this week detailing their intent to unionize.
Miami, FLPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This $19 Million House in Miami Designed by the Architect of the Apple Stores Just Hit the Market — and We Got a Sneak Peak

Miami's architectural legacy is usually associated with the city's colorful version of the art deco movement from the 1920s and 1930s, as the city is home to the largest concentration of "resort architecture" from that era. But the Magic City has no shortage of statement modernist-inspired residences, and one of them just hit the market for $18.9 million.
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Another local eatery closed for good this weekend

Saturday was it for Pho & Bakery 59 in Gillette as the hometown business and owners have decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant, enjoyed for its authentic cooking by many residents, is on Douglas Highway and has served the community for the last seven years. Pho & Bakery 59 is the second local eatery to close in recent weeks as Village Inn also shut down for good late last month.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bison Charges Folks That Get Too Close

It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as Yellowstone National Park: tourist thinks bison are cute, gets too close. We're running out of ways to describe it. Frankly, we may need to come up with some new words. Granted, someone filmed this video years ago,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy