Broadening the scope of executive health: How hospital systems can provide executive health services for their community

By In collaboration with MDVIP
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has heightened individuals' interest in protecting their health. It has also caused hospital systems to reevaluate their services to keep their communities healthy. Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke about executive health with John E. Schmidt, MDVIP's executive director, health systems. MDVIP is a leader in personalized, preventive care...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

#Health Systems#Becker S Hospital Review#Mdvip#Worth#Covid
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

McAuliffe makes push for hospitals, healthcare providers on COVID-19 vaccinations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on Virginia hospitals and healthcare providers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. “The only way we’re going to end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as...
Public Healthalreporter.com

UAB Health System to require COVID-19 vaccinations for hospital, clinic staff

UAB Health System will require workers at UAB’s hospitals and clinics to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by Nov. 12, UAB announced Tuesday. “This decision was made after an extensive review and has been approved as the standard of care by the Medical Executive Committee,” Said UAB Health System CEO Reid Jones in a statement. “The scientific data demonstrate that vaccination is the primary way to protect our most vulnerable patients and our community from COVID-19. We join an extensive list of other major health systems across the country that have announced they also will require COVID-19 vaccinations of their faculty and staff.
Public Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Large Business Survey Sees a Post-COVID Shift to Telehealth Services

- Roughly three-quarters of the nation’s large businesses expanded their telehealth programs for employees during the pandemic, and many may use those channels in the future to address social determinants of health and improve access to mental health services. That’s the take-away from the 2022 Large Employers’ Health Care Strategy...
Philadelphia, PAshelterforce.org

Getting Competitive Health Care Systems to Work Together For the Community

The 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA) ushered in a new requirement that every three years, nonprofit hospitals must conduct a community health needs assessment (CHNA) or face fines or even loss of their tax-exempt status. The assessment examines and prioritizes health needs in the community the hospital serves and helps guide health systems’ implementation plans for initiatives to improve community health.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Hospital and Health System CEOs Talk Post-COVID Strategies

Healthcare CEOs must take pandemic learnings and apply them to their organization's strategies to ensure they don't fall behind. — Editor's note: This article is based on a roundtable discussion report sponsored by Vizient. The full report, Healthcare System of the Future: Post-COVID Strategies, is available as a free download.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Collaborating With Medical Community on Immunization Services

John Beckner, RPh, discusses the importance of collaborating with the medical community on the provision of immunization services. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: We’ve addressed the fatigue and the stress on our staff, and we’ve talked about creating the urgency for patients to continue getting the flu vaccine from our pharmacy teams. We talked about balancing COVID-19 immunizations with other immunizations. We focused initially on pharmacy playing a central role, and being key to successful immunization campaigns, but there are a few other things. We talked about pediatricians, but collaboration with the medical community at large is important. We have to spend a minute or two on that, and then planning and executing a successful, comprehensive program. How do we help some of the independent stores understand how to do that and provide guidance as well? John, I’m going turn to you about that collaboration with the medical community at large, and then we’ll go from there.
Healthoknursingtimes.com

ANA Urges US Dept of Health and Human Services to Declare Nurse Staffing Shortage a National Crisis

The American Nurses Association (ANA), representing the interests of the nation’s 4.2 million nurses, urges the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to declare the current and unsustainable nurse staffing shortage facing our country a national crisis. In a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, ANA calls for the Administration to acknowledge and take concrete action to address the current crisis-level nurse staffing shortage that puts nurses’ ability to care for patients in jeopardy. (story continues below)
Huntington Beach, CAhealthleadersmedia.com

Health System Partners With Home-Based Medical Services Provider

Southwestern Health Resources is working with Landmark Health to boost the care of medically complex patients. — Dallas-basedSouthwestern Health Resources (SWHR) has established a partnership with a provider of home-based medical services to improve the care of medically complex patients. Medically complex patients such as older patients with multiple chronic...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Telehealth Accounts for 20% of Health System Appointments

After a spike in telehealth during the public health emergency, a study suggests that virtual care appears to be leveling off. — Telehealth visits are leveling off for health systems in the year since most providers lifted COVID-19 restrictions on non-emergency care, anew survey shows. More than 80% of the...
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Profit motive in medicine may contribute to a broken health care system

Profit motive in medicine may contribute to a bloated, complex, and fragmented health care system said the American College of Physicians (ACP) in a new policy paper published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The paper, Financial Profit in Medicine, goes on to say that the principles of professionalism and medical ethics should ensure medicine retains a patients-over-profit orientation and protects the patient-physician relationship.
Health ServicesMedCity News

America’s provider shortage: Can digital health resuscitate our broken care delivery system?

America’s Provider Shortage: Can Digital Health Resuscitate Our Broken Care Delivery System?. Have you ever wondered why it takes so long to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider? Or why wait times for specialists — from OB-GYNs to psychiatrists, to gastroenterologists or dermatologists — can take upwards of weeks if not months in many cases. You are not alone. The system has made it far too difficult for the American population to quickly get the care they need.
Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic, UPMC among systems holding off on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Dozens of hospitals and health systems have decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees since March. However, some health systems have chosen not to mandate vaccines as of Aug. 6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC told Becker's that it is not mandating vaccines for any of its employees at its hospitals. It said...
Public Healthwvik.org

Genesis Health System Mandates Employee Vaccination

On Wednesday, the health system announced that November 8 is the deadline, including for medical staff, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Exemptions are possible for religious or medical reasons. This follows last week's announcement by UnityPoint Health and similar decisions made by health care organizations nationwide. Genesis Health System...
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Study: Older patients with chronic conditions benefit from reading medical appointment notes

As of April 2021, federal law requires U.S. healthcare organizations to provide patients with access to their electronic health records, including outpatient visit notes. Previous studies have shown that patients who read their visit notes report feeling more in control of their care, remembering their care plan better and trusting their clinicians more. Patients with a single chronic condition, such as diabetes, report that they better understand their medications and potential side effects.
spokanepublicradio.org

Soaring Hospitalization Strains Rural, Northeast Washington Health Care Providers

Hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases in eastern Washington and north Idaho are soaring – and healthcare providers fear that if this trend continues, there will soon be a shortage of both beds and staff to treat dangerously ill patients from both rural and urban communities. Northeast Tri County Health Officer...
Beverly, MAmontserrat.edu

Health Services

The Health Office is staffed by Sheryl Max, Registered Nurse who is available to treat minor illness, injuries or any health related concerns. Appointments are recommended, but not required, and walk in and telephone visits are welcome during office hours. In addition to dispensing advice, minor treatments and over the counter medications, students may be referred to nearby urgent care clinics, pharmacies or Beverly Hospital as necessary. Referrals to local primary care physicians are made to North Shore Physicians Group, with offices within walking distance from our campus. All nearby medical facilities accept most health insurances. Please be sure to have your health insurance card with you at all times in the event the medical care outside the health office is necessary.

