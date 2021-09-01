Broadening the scope of executive health: How hospital systems can provide executive health services for their community
The pandemic has heightened individuals' interest in protecting their health. It has also caused hospital systems to reevaluate their services to keep their communities healthy. Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke about executive health with John E. Schmidt, MDVIP's executive director, health systems. MDVIP is a leader in personalized, preventive care...www.beckershospitalreview.com
Comments / 0