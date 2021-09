The Harry Potter franchise and fans are celebrating Back to Hogwarts Day, the start of the celebration of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (or Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, depending on which market you live in) debuting in theaters. The celebration began early Wednesday morning with a live-streamed event that can now be viewed in full below. More than 1.1 million fans worldwide tuned in to this event last year, and the 2021 event is expected to bring more attention given its the film franchise's 20th anniversary. Back to Hogwarts Global Fan Celebration | 20 Years of Harry Potter Movie Magic is presented by the Harry Potter Fan Club and hosted by celebrity DJ and Harry Potter superfan Yinka Bokinni and includes a special guest appearance from Tom Felton. Yinka will guide fans through an interactive celebration of 20 years of fandom and share breaking news and features that Harry Potter fans will not want to miss.