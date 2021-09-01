North Carolina Tar Heels @ Virginia Tech Hokies Game Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 829)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews Friday nights primetime game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Virginia Tech Hokies. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and Terrell Furman Jr. (@ReallyRell__) preview both teams and project just who you should be betting on in this ACC Coastal week one matchup. Will Sam Howell and North Carolina pick up where they left off offensively? Will Justin Fuente perhaps save his job by pulling off a huge upset in the first game of the season? What does the transfer of Ty Chandler mean for North Carolina? Will Braxton Burmeister take some shots down field to wideouts Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson? Will the UNC defense make up for the loss of Chazz Suratt? Could James Mitchell the Hokies tight end be the difference in this game? Who will replace Khalil Herbert for the Hokies? Will Justin Hamilton have this Virginia Tech defense ready to take down Mack Brown‘s Tar Heels? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.