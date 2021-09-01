Broadway Returns! But Where Will it Go Now?

A full fall preview of all the new musicals, plays and revivals that are coming to Broadway in 2021. The fall season on Broadway sometimes seems like a poor relation of the glitzier spring season, when many of the year’s highest-profile shows cram into a few frantic weeks before the cut-off date for the Tony Awards. But that’s certainly not the case in 2021. As theater fans return to Broadway after a shutdown that lasted a year and a half, they face a bonanza of exciting new prospects. When it comes to musicals, the lineup is full of big shows that had originally planned to open last spring. And where plays are concerned, the fall offers an unusually large number of works by Black playwrights—including Lynn Nottage, Dominique Morisseau and Alice Childers—alongside acclaimed Off Broadway productions from the past two seasons. And did we mention Hugh Jackman? There, now we have. Here, divided into categories, is a fall preview of the 17 new productions that will open on Broadway between now and the end of the year.