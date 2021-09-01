Broadway Returns! But Where Will it Go Now?
Once upon a time, whenever I had seats for a Broadway show, my pretheater ritual involved one of two activities. I would either meet a friend at Sardi’s for a quick martini and a ramekin of orange cheese or else find myself sprinting out of the Times Square subway station at 7:59 to make an 8:00 curtain. But on a sunny, not-quite-warm Saturday in early April, I found myself in a fluorescent-lit exam room at an urgent-care clinic in Hell’s Kitchen, on the receiving end of a rapid-antigen COVID test. A negative result would let me join a lucky few at the St. James Theatre for an iteration of NY PopsUP, the citywide initiative to start bringing back theater, music, and dance to its culture-starved citizens. It would be the first live performance on a Broadway stage since New York theater, and the city itself, went dark last year on March 12.www.vogue.com
