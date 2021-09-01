Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico’s New Home

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSince its inception, the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico (CFSNM), a philanthropic organization that supports nonprofits in 10 counties across the southern part of the state, has rented office space. No longer! The venerable Colonial Revival building at the northwest corner of El Paseo Boulevard and University Avenue, formerly the home of New Mexico State University president and founder Hiram Hadley and later the Cutter Gallery, is now being prepared for a new role: the home of CFSNM and a community nonprofit hub.

