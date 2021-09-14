CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Understanding How APR, APY and Interest Rates Work and Impact Your Finances

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIDYX_0bkQoXH900

You know APR and APY as the three-letter acronyms hiding in tiny font at the bottom of a credit card application or investment prospectus. But no matter how small the print, it’s unlikely that you’ll find six letters anywhere in the world that will have a bigger impact on your financial life. Here’s what you need to know.

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know
See: How Interest Rates Affect Your Wallet and the Bigger Economic Picture

APR vs. APY: You Can Tell a Lot by Where You See Them

APR stands for “annual percentage rate.” APY stands for “annual percentage yield.” They’re closely related — both deal with interest paid or collected — but they’re not the same.

  • Generally, people who want to give you money (lenders) tell you about the APR
  • People who want to take your money (investment firms) will quote the APY

There’s a good reason for that. APR is always lower and APY is always higher. Credit card companies and other lenders want the interest you’ll pay to appear lower, so they quote the APR. People selling investments like CDs and bonds want your returns to appear greater, so they quote the APY.

More Economy Explained: What Is Inflation and What Does It Mean When It Goes Up or Down?

APR Is Less, APY Is More and in Between Is Compound Interest

Albert Einstein is quoted as saying: “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it … He who doesn’t … pays it.”

If you weren’t sure whether or not Einstein was a pretty smart guy, ask yourself the following question. If someone offered you the choice between a million bucks today or a penny that doubles every day for one month 30 days from now, would you take the stack of cash or the coin?

Find Out: Understanding the Differences Between Inflation, Deflation & Stagflation

Most people would probably take the $1 million — and one month later, they’d be sorry. Thanks to the power of compound interest, that single penny would be worth over $5 million in 30 days.

Simply put, APR reflects only the periodic interest rate multiplied by the number of periods in one year. If a credit card charges 1% monthly interest, for example, the APR is 12% because there are 12 months in a year. That calculation does not reflect how frequently the interest is applied or the effect that compounding has on it throughout the year.

APY does.

Helpful: How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

The calculation to determine APY — which reflects intra-year compounding — is a bit more complicated:

  • Add 1 plus the periodic rate in decimal form and multiply it by the number of periods that the rate is applied, then subtract 1, or:
  • APY = (1 + periodic rate)number of periods – 1

Do that, and you’ll notice that — thanks to the power of monthly compounding — the credit card from the previous example with an APR of 12% has an APY of 12.68%. If you think that 0.68% doesn’t sound like too much extra, carry a balance for a few months and see what happens.

Find Out: What To Expect From an Economic Boom
See: What Does the Fed Do, Anyway?

Be Mindful of the Difference and Ask for Clarification

Investment firms state the APY because they know that all investors want to maximize the effect of compound interest on their investments. Lenders quote the APR because they know that all borrowers want to minimize the effect of compound interest on their loans. They’re always going to show the more attractive number. If you’re not sure which rate they’re quoting, ask for clarification.

Keep in mind that APY is also called EAR, or “effective annual rate.” That’s because the effective annual rate that you’ll pay for a loan or earn on an investment depends wholly on how frequently the interest compounds throughout the year. Before you sign on the dotted line, ask to see both numbers — and always remember how quickly a penny can grow into a fortune. Do Einstein and yourself a favor and be the one who collects the fortune, not the one who pays it.

This article is part of GOBankingRates’ ‘Economy Explained’ series to help readers navigate the complexities of our financial system.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: Sept. 1, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Understanding How APR, APY and Interest Rates Work and Impact Your Finances

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Should you take out a personal loan if you're impacted by the loss of additional unemployment benefits?

As of Sept. 5, 2021, several federal pandemic unemployment benefits programs have expired, including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). And while traditional unemployment insurance benefits are still in place, the expiration of these temporary programs may have created a gap in unemployed Americans' ability to cover expenses.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Retirement Daily

Five Benefits of Having a Taxable Brokerage Account

I recently had a very interesting conversation with a potential client on different types of accounts. She wasn’t clear on what a brokerage account was or why she’d need one, separate from her retirement accounts. She is maxing out her retirement accounts at work, has a few savings accounts in...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

Do Credit Builder Loans Actually Work?

If you have no credit or bad credit, getting a loan may seem impossible. When lenders are considering a loan application, their main concern is whether the applicant can pay the loan back. If there is no loan repayment history, or a record of late payments or loan defaults, a lender will likely determine the applicant is too risky.
CREDITS & LOANS
KOMO News

Is it a good idea to borrow money to invest?

A recent study by MagnifyMoney finds that 4 in 10 investors—including a high percentage of GenZ and millennials—have borrowed money to invest in the stock market or buy cryptocurrency or even NFTs (non-fungible tokens). "Borrowing to invest may sound appealing due to low-interest rates and the magnified returns when prices...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Compound Interest#Inflation#Deflation#Apy#Fed#Americans
Money

How to Use Life Insurance as Collateral for a Loan

If you're trying to launch a business or borrow money for another purpose, you might be able to get a leg up from an unexpected source: Your life insurance policy. The way it works is called a collateral assignment. The arrangement "is a lien, in essence, against the proceeds of an insurance policy,” says Michael E. Gray, Jr., owner of MEG Financial in Pensacola, FL. If the borrower dies before the loan is paid off, the lender gets first dibs on the death benefit to pay off the outstanding loan balance, and any remaining death benefit goes to the policy’s other beneficiaries.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
ZDNet

Do business credit cards affect your personal credit score?

Business credit cards work the same way as a personal credit cards and are offered by most card issuers and banks. If you've compared credit cards in the past, you may have noticed they often come with better perks than a personal card, such as better rewards rates, higher limits and useful organizational tools such as spending reports and the option to add memos, PO numbers or line items to purchases.
CREDITS & LOANS
fidelity.com

Investing in loans

Leveraged loans currently offer higher yields than most fixed income assets, which are at all-time lows. Returns on leveraged loans have historically been correlated with inflation but not US Treasurys. Leveraged loans may be worth considering as additions to fixed income portfolios, especially as inflation and interest rates rise. Leveraged...
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Best 20-Year Mortgage Rates

As of today, September 13, 2021, the 20-year fixed mortgage purchase rate is 2.80% and the 20-year fixed mortgage refi rate is 2.91%. These rates are not the teaser rates you may see advertised online and based on our methodology should be more representative of what customers could expect to be quoted depending on their qualifications. You can learn more about what makes our rates different in the Methodology section of this page.
REAL ESTATE
Investopedia

Applying for a Home Equity Loan or Home Equity Line of Credit in 2021

If you've owned a home for some time now, you know that it's more than a piece of the "American Dream." It may also be the most valuable asset you own—an asset you can leverage when you need to borrow money, either through a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC). Here is what you need to know about applying for one.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Should You Invest More Aggressively for Retirement?

Increasing your stock holdings could improve your growth potential. You may see greater short-term volatility in your holdings when investing more aggressively. You've been contributing to your 401(k) like clockwork, but you're not seeing the balance rise fast enough, and you're starting to wonder if your investing strategy is the problem.
MARKETS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy