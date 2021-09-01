Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

By Zack Linly
myhoustonmajic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelp, it looks like the angry white man who charged towards MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster and interrupted his live broadcast on Hurricane Ida from Mississippi is also charging head-first into the consequences of his own actions. The white man in the white pickup was identified Monday by the Gulfport Police Department and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surprising to nobody who is familiar with the thuggery of Caucasians hopped up on their own entitlement, it turns out the man has a criminal past—and it’s as wild as his attack was.

myhoustonmajic.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylann Roof
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#White People#Racial Injustice#Msnbc#Caucasians#Nbc News#Cleaveland Com#Cleveland Plating#Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Florida School Cop Filmed Body Slamming Black Girl Won’t Be Charged For The ‘Controlled Takedown’ That Left Teen Unconscious

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. In January of this year, the sheriff’s department in Osceola County, Florida, began an investigation into an incident in which a Black teenager was body-slammed and knocked unconscious by a school resource officer at Liberty High School in the city of Kissimmee. It was the kind of incident that serves as a reminder of why many Black people are uncomfortable with the very idea of police officers being called to schools to deal with altercations involving Black youth—because as study after study after study has shown, cops are simply more aggressive when dealing with Black people and Black bodies.
Des Moines, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Man sentenced for shooting Black girl at Trump rally

DES MOINES (AP) — A man was sentenced Monday to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump, injuring one girl. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Fox News

BLM rioter who set Minneapolis store on fire sentenced to almost 9 years in prison

An Illinois man has been sentenced to almost 9 years in federal prison for his involvement in a Black Lives Matter riot in Minneapolis last year. Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Rupert of Galesburg, Illinois will serve 105 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for setting fire to a cell phone store during the riots that followed the death of George Floyd, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota released on Tuesday.
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Societyblavity.com

Proud Boys Leader Sentenced To Prison For Burning Black Lives Matter Banner

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to prison after he was arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter flag last year. As Blavity previously reported, Tarrio was involved in a pro-Trump demonstration in downtown Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12 when he removed and burned a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to Asbury United Methodist Church, a historically Black congregation in Washington, D.C.
Baton Rouge, LAmyarklamiss.com

Life sentence for white Louisianan who killed Black man

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana man has received a life sentence for the apparently random killing of a Black man in a park. He also is accused of killing another Black man at a bus stop and firing into the home of a Black family as part of a string of attacks in Baton Rouge.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Masker Florida Dad Arrested for Attacking High School Student

An anti-masker dad in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was arrested Wednesday after he attacked a student at his daughter’s high school. Dan Bauman, 50, was standing outside Fort Lauderdale High School filming a student because she was wearing a mask, according to police. The student said “I’ve had enough for four days” before trying to grab Bauman’s phone. Bauman then shoved the student before grabbing her arm and twisting it, an arrest report says. Bauman and his daughter, Isabel, have repeatedly protested the Broward school district’s mask policy. “I want to be able to go to school like everyone does but I can’t wear a mask, I can’t breathe in it and I want to have that choice,” Isabel told CBS. Sean Curran, the school’s interim principal, said the school has tried to reason with the Bauman family and explain what exceptions are available.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Trump supporter jailed after shooting car of Black girls after Iowa rally

A Trump supporter has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls after attending a rally for then-President Donald Trump. The Associated Press reports that Michael McKinney, 26, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting from his actions. The shooting took place on 6 December near Des Moines, Iowa, and injured one of the girls in the car.
Gulfport, MSBlack Enterprise

White Suspect Identified and Charged in On-Air Assault of Black News Correspondent

The white man who was filmed assaulting a Black news correspondent during a live broadcast in Mississippi has been identified. Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, was identified by the Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi on Tuesday, Deadline reports. Police issued out arrest warrants charging him Dagley with two counts of Simple Assault, one count of Disturbance of the Peace, and one count of Violation of Emergency Curfew.
Gulfport, MSHuffingtonPost

Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Who Attacked NBC Reporter During Hurricane Coverage

Police have issued an arrest warrant for an Ohio man accused of assaulting a MSNBC reporter who was covering Hurricane Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi, during a citywide curfew. MSNBC and NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster was accosted on air during Monday’s coverage by a man who pulled up by the beach in a white truck and ran toward the crew shouting.
Ohio StateWDAM-TV

U.S. Marshals arrest Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter

DAYTON, Ohio. (WDAM) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced the arrest of an Ohio man who attacked an MSNBC News reported during Hurricane Ida coverage in Gulfport. On Thursday, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot, along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, announced the arrest of Benjamin Dagley. The U.S. Marshals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy