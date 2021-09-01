Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

An anti-masker dad in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was arrested Wednesday after he attacked a student at his daughter’s high school. Dan Bauman, 50, was standing outside Fort Lauderdale High School filming a student because she was wearing a mask, according to police. The student said “I’ve had enough for four days” before trying to grab Bauman’s phone. Bauman then shoved the student before grabbing her arm and twisting it, an arrest report says. Bauman and his daughter, Isabel, have repeatedly protested the Broward school district’s mask policy. “I want to be able to go to school like everyone does but I can’t wear a mask, I can’t breathe in it and I want to have that choice,” Isabel told CBS. Sean Curran, the school’s interim principal, said the school has tried to reason with the Bauman family and explain what exceptions are available.