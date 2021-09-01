2021 Miss Big Sandy Valley Pageant Information

The 2021 Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, scheduled for Aug. 18-22 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell, focuses on “Montana’s Best Traditions.” In addition to a carnival on the midway and thousands of exhibits on display throughout the grounds, the fair will feature a performance by country star Chris Janson, three nights of action-packed Ram PRCA Rodeo and a motorcycle and snowmobile stunt show. Tickets for the concert and all other grandstand events are now available for purchase at the fair office and online at www.nwmtfair.com.