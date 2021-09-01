Cancel
2021 Miss Big Sandy Valley Pageant Information

By Scott Ratliff
wsipfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Miss Big Sandy Valley Pageant will be held on September 25th at Johnson Central High School and hosted by JCHS FCCLA. There will be three age categories for this event:. * Junior Miss: 6th – 8th Grade @ 3 PM. * Teen Miss: 9th – 12th Grade @...

www.wsipfm.com

