First Dish: Tambayan at Joann’s
We’ve all noticed the increase in pop-ups and ghost kitchens since COVID-19 put a kink in day-to-day restaurant operations, but here’s a trend that seems to be thriving within the confines of the new normal: the commissary kitchen, cloud kitchen, virtual kitchen, shared-use commercial kitchen… there are a half dozen names for basically the same thing. Shared-use kitchens aren’t a new phenomenon, of course. Caterers and other small food business startups have been using them for years, but their popularity is growing thanks to increased consumer interest in takeout and delivery. No need for a budding restaurateur to pay rent on a 1500-square-foot restaurant space (which will require hard-to-find servers, furniture, décor, yada yada) when he or she can rent a 300-square-foot kitchen for considerably less.www.phoenixmag.com
