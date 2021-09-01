NSCC Foundation presents check to Board

Wednesday, August 25, the Poarch Creek Indians presented Huxford Elementary School with a donation of $44,000, which will allow the school to purchase, install, and set up a sun sail (rendering below) for their playground to provide shade. The previous structure was damaged in a storm and the school reached out to the Tribe for help which was approved by the Tribal Council. Shown at the presentation are, from left, front, Jada Cooper, Braylon Stoll, Emeri Ikner, Trey Waite, Liberty Berry, Emily Rolin, Raniyah Johnson, Brenten Hasting, and Jackson Rackard; back, PE Coach John Russell Smith, Assistant Superintendent Sandra Reid, Tribal Council Member Sandy Hollinger, Principal Leah Fuqua, Tribal Council Member Charlotte Meckel, PCI Community Services Division Director Dr. Karla Martin-Dawson, and PCI Community Services Executive Assistant Mallory Martin.
