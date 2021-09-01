Cancel
NSCC Foundation presents check to Board

By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobbin Wilcox, NSCC Executive Director for Development & NSCC Foundation and Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck presented the Northwest State Community College Board with a record-setting check in the amount of $925,620 at its Aug. 27 meeting. The money is designated for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs and student support efforts.

