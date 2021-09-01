Traits of a small dog

My two working dogs were Michelle and Mike, both Dobermans. Michelle found two people alive, and some not alive. Mike tracked a woman 11 miles. They were Search and Rescue dogs. (SAR). Readers, as you’re reading this you are dropping about 40,000 dead skin cells a minute. You and I have about 5 million olfactory cells in our noses; Michelle had over 200 million. The part of a dog’s brain that discerns what the smells ARE, is about 40 times larger than a human’s, relatively speaking. When a person walks into a room and smells a chocolate cake in the making, your dog is aware of all the ingredients in the cake. When your dog smells where another dog peed, she knows the age, sex, and health of the other dog. When you come home and your dog smells your pants, she knows where you were, who you touched, and what you ate. It was Mark Twain who said, “If dogs could talk, no one would own them!” I should also mention that what you can hear at 25 yards, your dog can hear at 100 yards.