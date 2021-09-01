30Q: Will the Kings finally swing for the fences?

Welcome to 30Q, our annual September series where we ask a question a day to preview the upcoming season for the Sacramento Kings. For years now, it seems, we have been waiting for the Kings to make a big move, one that will propel them back into the upper echelon of the NBA. We have toiled through rebuild after rebuild and the most we have had to show for it has been a 39 win season back in 2019. Should the Kings fail to make the playoffs this year, they'll stand alone in the NBA annals with the longest playoff drought in history, in a league where more than half the teams make the postseason every year.