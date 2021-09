NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) return home to square off against the Rams of VCU (3-1, 0-0 A10). Old Dominion gained momentum last week with its first win on the road, after defeating William & Mary 1-0. Megan Watts had the lone goal of the game, as well as three shots. The Monarchs also hit a season high for shots taken in a match (15).