As the rise in COVID-19 cases continue throughout the country thanks to the delta variant and a slower than expected rate of vaccinations, we have seen NFL teams and colleges state that they will require proof of vaccination for entrance into football games this fall. Indiana, and in particular St. Joseph county, are certainly one of those areas in red over the last two months. With these factors in place, many people believed it was just a matter of time before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were going to issue their own statement about vaccination requirements at home football games this year.