Clermont County, OH

Barktholomew is looking for his forever home!

Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXjBw_0bkQI7j200
Pictured is Barktholomew, my foster dog who is up for adoption. We will be at the PetSmart in Eastgate on Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After my dog, Dallas, died in May, I’ve wanted to give back.

I’m not quite ready to have a dog full-time again — as I’m writing this, I got teary-eyed even looking back at a picture of Dallas — but there are more ways to give back than only taking in a dog on a full-time basis.

Louie’s Legacy, a rescue organization, which operates in the Midwest and New York, helps to find homes for as many animals as possible, both dogs and cats. They do this through establishing a foster system with people like me.

Animals are picked up across the eastern United States, including rescuing them from natural disasters, like Hurricane Ida, currently impacting Louisiana, and brought to locations in Ohio and New York.

From there, the animals are checked by participating veterinarians and then given to the foster parent. The foster parent is given preventatives and any supplies they may need, as is available.

The entire point of fostering is to allow the puppy, kitten, dog or cat to decompress. You’re the “middleman” between Louie’s and those who adopt the pet.

That decompression allows the animal to get acclimated to home-living, which is helpful because often, Louie’s doesn’t know the background of the animal.

Earlier this month, I decided to jump in and it happened rather quickly. I went through the application, interview and training between Aug. 8 and Aug. 15. Then I was notified that a new transport of animals was coming in on Aug. 19.

Naturally, I was filled with imposter syndrome and thoughts of, “I can’t do this.” Nonetheless, I said I would be there to pick up Barktholomew, a 4-year-old, 48-pound Cattle Dog mix (or a Blue Heeler).

He was nervous. I was nervous. What a pair!

We often hear in popular psychology that children are resilient. While it’s an overused concept, it’s nonetheless true of children and pets. The only caveat there is the follow-through. Children and dogs alike can only be resilient inasmuch as the person in charge of their care has the patience, and the space, to allow for the resiliency to occur.

In my case, I’m fortunate with my job as a reporter with The Sun to have flexibility. I was able to be with Bark largely from the moment I got him through to the following Tuesday when he went to the veterinarian to be neutered (which Louie’s pays for).

Bark was timid. The sort of dog who shrinks his head back from when I went to pet him. His breed isn’t known for being affectionate to begin with, but don’t expect any kisses from him, either. He didn’t even like taking a Milk Bone treat directly from my hand. Doors scared him. And his scleras were red, as if he hadn’t slept in months.

But patience. Space. Within not even three days and after much snoozing by my feet, Bark’s scleras were white again, he was taking treats from my hand and the most rewarding part? When I left the house for even 20 minutes, as I did the other day, and come back, he loses his mind, wagging his tail, jumping up and down and being as excited as can be.

He won’t admit it, but he also really loves belly rubs.

Bark is a good boy, who is house-trained and loves walks. If you give him three to four walks a day (not all of them have to be long walks), he’s content to come back home and snooze.

And don’t let his name fool you. It belies his chill, stoic nature. Sure, he sometimes will get animated at another dog or if he smells something awry with a human, but while at home? Hardly a peep.

The best part of fostering with Louie’s is that they have roots right here in Clermont County. The veterinarian I went to for Bark’s neutering was Gallardo Family Animal Hospital in Milford. They were lovely, kind people who took care of Bark and ensured a successful neutering.

Each Saturday, Louie’s facilitates an adoption event, where people can come and adopt kittens, puppies, dogs and cats. Those adoption events are held at the PetSmart in Eastgate.

The next best part of fostering with Louie’s is coming into a world of people who are passionate and care deeply about rescuing and saving animals. All of whom have been welcoming to me and Bark.

If you’re interested in adopting Bark, you can always email me with questions about him, but also, you can find him on Louie’s website to learn more and to apply: https://louieslegacy.org/adoptable-pets-midwest/.

Additionally, I will be at the Eastgate PetSmart with Bark again this Saturday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He hopes you will welcome him into your home as I have!

Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

