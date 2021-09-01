Redmi 10 vs POCO M2 Reloaded vs Samsung Galaxy M12: Specs Comparison
The Redmi 10 is finally official and it will soon hit the Indian shelves under the Redmi 10 Prime moniker. Its design looks like the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, but unlike this awesome flagship, it is a budget phone. Does the Redmi 10 have good competitors or it is the best handset in its category? There are a lot of competitors out there, even if you keep looking at Xiaomi devices. An example is the POCO M2 Reloaded, a renewed variant of the best-selling POCO M2. Even Samsung came up with an awesome budget phone in the same price range: the Galaxy M12. Let’s discover the differences.www.gizmochina.com
