Manhattan, NY

Home sales ramp up in Manhattan, Brooklyn

By Eddie Small
Crain's New York Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSigned contracts for co-ops, condos and one- to three-family homes in Manhattan were almost twice as high in August compared to the same period last year, and they were higher compared with August 2019 as well, according to the latest report from Douglas Elliman. It was a similar story in Brooklyn, where new signed contracts for all three property types rose for the 14th month in a row and more than tripled compared to August 2019, the report says.

NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
