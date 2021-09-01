Cancel
Law

Federal Trade Commission Launching Investigation Regarding McDonald’s McFlurry Machines Consistently Being Broken

By Danielle Jennings
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article#Roommates, for what seems like forever, McDonald’s McFlurry machines all across the country continue to be out of service—and now things have gotten so bad that the Federal Trade Commission has launched a full investigation. According to recent reports, the FTC now wants to know why the McDonald’s McFlurry machines are hardly ever working and have sent a firm message out to the popular fast food chain.

