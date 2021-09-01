What is cryptocurrency?

The below article was originally published in Marty's Bent Issue #1069: "Bitcoin Is Separate From 'Crypto'" There are many out there who believe that Bitcoin falls under the "crypto" umbrella. This could not be further from the case. "Crypto" is designated for the affinity scams that launched in Bitcoin's wake and attempt to leverage its pedigree and latch on to its narrative to sell useless tokens to unwitting noobs. The affinity scammers believe they can "beat" Bitcoin by providing a feature set and a "culture" that turns out to be more appealing to the masses and thus makes individuals more likely to pick their favorite "crypto" over the best money humans have ever come into contact with.