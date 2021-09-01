Cancel
Politics

Advanced concealed-carry class slated for September

 5 days ago

The Washington County Federation of Republican Women is hosting two conceal-carry classes this fall.  Classes will consist of a combination of legal rights and information, gun safety, shooting practice, as well as the opportunity to try various calibers of firearms and instruments, and be trained by the area’s most experienced instructors.

