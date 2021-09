I am pleased to announce that the grant application I recently submitted was awarded to Ballville Township for the amount of $606,000 from the American Rescue Plan. The Federal Government started this program to help communities recover from the financial effect of the covid virus. This money is to be used for a one-time project dealing with stormwater problems. The Trustees voted to accept the money and apply it to the Timpe Road storm sewer project. The project has been on the books by the county engineer since 1981. The area has experience major flooding over the years. The timeline of the project is to put it out to bid this winter for construction in the spring of 2022.