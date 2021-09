Jamestown, CA — Firefighters were kept busy overnight as two blazes ignited in the Mother Lode. The first fire broke out in some grass at around 2:30 a.m. on Mitchell Mill Road near Blue Mountain Road in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that when firefighters arrived on the scene the blaze was about two acres in size with the flames were moving at a slow rate of spread. The crews were able to stop the forward rate of spread in about 20 minutes.