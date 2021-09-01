Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Komando.com Review: Too many AirTag keychain options to choose from

komando.com
 6 days ago

This week, News Director Ben tries to wade through the hundreds (maybe thousands) of keyring holders designed for Apple’s new AirTag trackers. He reviews a few picked at random, from incredibly cheap to a little more pricey, to find the best one. Watch next video Brand New or Not True:...

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keychain#Komando Com#The Kim Komando Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
Shoppingkomando.com

Labor Day 2021: The best deals from Amazon’s big sale

Over the weekend, you can expect hot weather and even hotter deals. To celebrate Labor Day, Amazon is throwing some of its best gadgets up for sale. You’ll find great deals each day that score you discounts on all types of high-tech goodies. If you’ve been holding back on upgrading...
Electronicsimore.com

Poll: Do you like the rumored Apple Watch Series 7 redesign?

If rumors are correct, the Apple Watch Series 7 could be the biggest ever design change to Apple Watch. That's because we're hearing multiple reports that Apple plans to ditch the current design in favor of a squarer, boxier, iPhone 12-like chassis. As noted recently by Mark Gurman, Apple is...
Economykomando.com

Komando.com Review: Portable power station adds convenience of solar panels

This week, News Director Ben reviews the all-new Jackery Solar Generator 1500: a portable power station made up of a massive Lithium-ion battery and four foldable solar panels. This power station can come along on road trips, or keep some of your home appliances going during an outage, but is it worth the premium price tag?
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Killspencer AirTag Keychain stylishly & securely attaches to your AirTags

Avoid misplacing your AirTags by using the Killspencer AirTag Keychain. It securely wraps around your AirTag to hold onto it nice and snug. This guarantees it’s right where you want it at all times. Moreover, it comes in one sleek, stylish color: black. So you know it’ll blend in with all your EDC accessories. Not only that, but it’s also made of leather, giving it a luxurious touch that stands out from the crowd. Plus, you can be sure it’ll patina over time, giving it a unique-to-you look that nobody can replicate. In fact, the leather hasn’t been corrected in any way, so it displays natural markings and character. Give your Apple AirTag the accessory it deserves.
Shoppingfamilyhandyman.com

11 Seriously Cool Dorm Room Products Your Kid Will Love

Whether it's your child's first year at college or their fourth, getting a dorm room organized can be a monumental task. Here are 11 seriously cool (and stylish) products to help your student stay organized this school year. 1 / 11. Bedside Storage Caddy. This hanging caddy will help your...
Computersdevops.com

So Many Options, So Little Time

So many language/framework options, so little testing time, that is. Recently, two projects I was working on drove me to check out a breadth of languages and/or frameworks to handle cross-platform development. While Unity and Unreal have traditionally been my game platforms of choice and I typically use Xamarin for cross-platform (though native development is more common for us on both Apple and Android), I decided I needed to do the occasional sweep to find out what is new out there.
Electronicsiphonelife.com

Meet Your New Affordable & Stylish AirTag Keychain

AirTags can save you an unbelievable amount of time and stress by leading you directly to your lost keys, bag, or anything else that you tend to misplace. However, in order to attach your AirTag to whatever object you wish to keep track of, you’ll need a holder—CASEBUDi has created one that's super stylish, very affordable, and fits your AirTag like a glove!
ShoppingFood Network

The Best DIY Cold Brew Maker Is Also the Simplest to Use

Cold brew fans love the coffee's smoother taste compared to coffee brewed using hot water. And although some may declare iced coffee has a season, there are plenty of people who drink cold brew year-round. My new favorite way to drink cold brew year-round? Grady's Cold Brew Spouches. Ordering cold...
Electronicsosxdaily.com

How to Stop Apple Watch from Automatically Launching Audio Apps

Have you noticed that your Apple Watch automatically shows ‘Now Playing’ and other audio apps when you wake the screen sometimes? This could be really frustrating when you just want to check the time, but thankfully, this can be easily disabled. Apple Watch has a hidden feature enabled by default...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

JBL Tune 230NC earbuds feature a 5.8 mm driver and 4 microphones for impressive sound

Fill your ears with crisp sound with the JBL Tune 230NC earbuds. Packing a 5.8 mm driver, these earbuds driver impressive sound for listening to music on the go. Also, they include 4 microphones for high-quality calls while retaining a sleek design compared to their predecessor. Moreover, the JBL Tune 230NC provides a secure and comfortable fit thanks to the silicone tip. And, with an IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance rating, they’re perfect to wear in the gym. Offering a generous 40-hour battery life, you’ll never need to be without your music again. Plus, the speed charge feature provides 1 hour of listening time after just a 10-minute charge. Finally, these sleek earbuds are available in black, white, blue, and sand. So there’s a shade to fit every style and attire.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Save on Series 3 and Series 6

The Labor Day Apple Watch deals are upon us and they bring some fantastic deals on the latest Apple Watches including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, along with the older but still respectable Apple Watch Series 3. To save you trawling through the Labor Day Apple Watch sales yourself, we’ve narrowed down all the best Labor Day sales to save you the effort. Alongside the Labor Day Apple Watch deals here, we’ve also taken a look at whether now is the best time to treat yourself to a new Apple Watch and what to consider before you hit the buy button. Rest assured, you’ll be delighted with your purchase once you’ve finished reading through everything here.
ElectronicsT3.com

These cheap Apple Watch Series 6 deals at Amazon are hard to pass up!

If you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 6 44mm or 40mm cheap, Amazon is running a group of deals on the ever popular smartwatch. While Prime Day saw the cheapest deals on Series 6 , some of these offers are at their best prices since then and are the best Apple Watch Series 6 deals you'll find today.
Travelonemileatatime.com

How Do You Spot A Fake TripAdvisor Review?

OMAAT readers will never guess which hotel is making me question the legitimacy of some online reviews…. Review platforms like TripAdvisor are fantastic for travelers in so many ways:. They’re a great resource when planning travel, since you can learn about firsthand hotel experiences, rather than just what a hotel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy