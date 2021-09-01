Komando.com Review: Too many AirTag keychain options to choose from

Avoid misplacing your AirTags by using the Killspencer AirTag Keychain. It securely wraps around your AirTag to hold onto it nice and snug. This guarantees it’s right where you want it at all times. Moreover, it comes in one sleek, stylish color: black. So you know it’ll blend in with all your EDC accessories. Not only that, but it’s also made of leather, giving it a luxurious touch that stands out from the crowd. Plus, you can be sure it’ll patina over time, giving it a unique-to-you look that nobody can replicate. In fact, the leather hasn’t been corrected in any way, so it displays natural markings and character. Give your Apple AirTag the accessory it deserves.