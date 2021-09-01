Review: The Iki Island DLC is a great excuse to get back to Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is my absolute favourite game from the previous generation and it's now available for PlayStation 5 with new content. Even though I played it over a year ago (has it been that long already?), I think about Ghost of Tsushima all the time. From its intense combat to its awe-inspiring scenery, it's an undeniable masterpiece through-and-through. Whereas many AAA titles opt for mass appeal via handholding gameplay and overly emotional characters, Ghost of Tsushima keeps it real with challenging combat and a down-to-earth narrative that'll have you feel like the often-conflicted yet level-headed Jin Sakai. Thankfully, it's as incredible as ever; if not, slightly more so with the help of it performing seamlessly on PlayStation 5 as well as taking full advantage of the DualSense controller to make the gameplay even more immersive. If you'd like to learn more about the core experience then be sure to read my full review.