Drier today, but a few showers, storms still possible

We turn slightly warmer and more humid Wednesday ahead of a mid-week cold front. We could see a few thunderstorms develop this afternoon some of which may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms today. Main threat from any of these storms would be heavy rainfall, strong damaging wind gusts and even a few pockets of hail. Now, the front officially arrives later this afternoon into the evening triggering a few more showers late tonight.