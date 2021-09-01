Drier today, but a few showers, storms still possible
This Afternoon: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers/Storms Possible| High: 84| N 5-10 Tropical depression Ida is finally moving away from the Mid-State with a on and off light showers still possible in our eastern areas this morning. Meanwhile, a disturbance will dive across the western areas today, and that will produce a few showers and isolated storms, mainly west of I-65. Drier and cooler weather will be here for the end of the week!www.newschannel5.com
