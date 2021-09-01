CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMO: Now Is the Time to Invest in Merger Arb

institutionalinvestor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe collapse of the $30 billion deal between Aon and Willis Towers Watson in late July was enough to prompt a selloff in merger arbitrage and create a big opportunity for long-term investors. According to GMO, the weighted average gross spread, a signal of potentially attractive future returns, in the...

www.institutionalinvestor.com

StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

Patience has proven fruitful for long-term investors. The trio of fast-growing companies is ripe for the picking. Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Energy Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now Spanning the Sector

Depending upon where you look, the definition of what constitutes “energy stocks” varies. According to this source, the energy sector is narrowly defined as: “A stock in a company whose predominant business is the production or sale of energy. Energy stock may include shares in both upstream companies, such as oil exploration firms, and downstream companies, such as oil refineries.”
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

ETFs can be easier to invest in than stocks. Some have a proven track record and present minimal risk. You won't beat the market, but can still achieve millionaire status. Investing for retirement is crucial, especially if you want to achieve millionaire status before leaving the workforce. In fact, there are two critical factors that determine if you can save a seven-figure nest egg: How much you invest, and what you put your money into.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Several brokerages offer investors the ability to buy less than one share. Brokerage commissions have generally been falling. The combination allows small investors to buy stocks that were previously out of reach. It is now easier than ever to invest with small sums of money. That's good news for investors,...
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Financial Focus: Is there a ‘right time’ to invest?

Some stock market observers note that historically, the market does better at certain times of year. Does it make sense to let that drive your investment strategy?. Before we delve into the answer, let’s examine a few of those trends. April is traditionally one of the best months for the stock market, likely for a number of reasons. A date around the middle of April gets plenty of attention, but the nature of people and their money tends to make the entire month strong for investing. People expecting tax refunds tend to submit their returns early, meaning much of that money arrives in taxpayers’ accounts in late March and early April. Some of it gets spent on vacations and other things, but much of it finds its way into investments, which helps push markets higher. April is also the time of the year when most IRA and SEP accounts tend to get funded. Some of that cash usually finds its way into the markets as well.
StocksTech Times

3 of the Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Now

Few realized that when the Bitcoin protocol was launched in 2009 in reaction to the financial crisis' economic devastation, the world had gained a new asset class, not just a new digital money. After a decade, there are thousands of cryptocurrencies, each with its own set of features and degrees of usability, adoption, and promise. How can investors figure out which cryptocurrencies are the finest to invest in in such a vast market worth at least $1.3 trillion? Here are three of the finest cryptocurrencies to buy in 2021, along with their bull cases. You can invest in bitcoins through Oil Profit.
StocksBusiness Insider

Should You Buy Trulieve Stock Before Its $2.1B Merger?

Over the last three months, Trulieve (OTCQX: TCNNF) shares lost 32%, compared to a 19% drop in AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA: MSOS). Last week, the cannabis company revealed it had launched a pilot program to sell its premium-quality cannabis clones at its Northampton, Massachusetts-based company. The move comes ahead of its previously announced 2.1 billion merger with Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF).
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Warren Buffett earns $ 2 billion investing in 5 Japanese companies amid pandemic

US investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has added $ 2 billion to its fortune, thanks to an investment made a year ago in Japan’s five largest trading houses. As reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, Buffett surprised the Tokyo markets last August with a bet of 6,000 million dollars in the general trade sector and, specifically, in the so-called ‘sogo shosha’, the Japanese companies that trade with a wide range of products and materials. This came days after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation due to health concerns, when the market was at a crossroads over future trends.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Into Cardano?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has spiked over 100% in the last 3 -days and is currently seeing high interest by investors on social media platforms. What Happened: Cardano was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter at press time, as per data from Cointrendz.com. In the early hours of Tuesday, ADA...
Real Estatemyrtlebeachsc.com

Is 2021 A Good Time To Invest In Real Estate?

The post-Covid-19: investing in real estate in 2021, a good idea? The simple answer is yes! Because if the health crisis has serious consequences on many economic sectors, the real estate market, meanwhile, promises to be more spared. It should continue to offer secure investment opportunities to its investors. Interest rates were still low at the start of the year, and prices expected to rise again at the end of the year.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Best Satellite Stocks To Invest In Now? 5 For Your September 2021 Watchlist

5 Top Satellite Stocks To Watch Ahead Of September 2021. As we begin another trading week, satellite stocks appear to be in focus in the stock market now. For the most part, this would be thanks to some major news regarding consumer tech company Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Namely, reports suggest that Apple is currently working with satellite service provider Globalstar (NYSE: GSAT) to bolster its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. According to a report from AppleInsider, the iPhone 13 will reportedly boast satellite communications capabilities. As a result, GSAT stock now trades at $2.35 as of Monday’s closing bell after gaining by over 64% during Monday’s trading session.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing in These 2 Stocks Now Could Help You Retire Early

Companies leading new industries can often generate massive growth. Transforming real estate transactions could generate gains in one company. Another company is staying on the cutting edge of the telehealth industry. Many new investors dream of buying stocks that will ultimately help them retire early. However, the success stories everybody...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Cash Rich Companies Worth Investing In

The pandemic has brought all sorts of changes to how corporate America operates. Business models are shifting to e-commerce and expenses on things like travel and marketing are being re-examined. Another major development is the amount of cash companies are piling up. While economic conditions have improved dramatically, the ongoing...
Industrybizjournals

With merger official, here's why Jax-based Redwire may be a good investment

Jacksonville-based Redwire might be a good fit for investors looking to enter space-based investments, one analyst told the Business Journal after the company officially merged with special-purpose acquisition company Genesis Park Acquisition Corp (NYSE:GNPK) Wednesday morning. "I'm pleased to report that each of the proposals has received the requisite number...
StocksCoinTelegraph

The total market cap of public crypto stocks has quadrupled since January

The combined market cap of publicly-listed crypto firms has roughly quadrupled this year while the number of public digital asset firms has increased by 28% over the same period. A new report from CoinShares estimates that public “cryptocurrency pure play companies” were worth roughly $25 billion at the start of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Now

Investors shouldn't have to settle for losses when profitable companies abound. Some pot stocks are being swamped by rising costs. Consistency and efficiency are two primary concerns at Aurora Cannabis. If the government could just get out of the way of marijuana, it could realize its full potential as a...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Pfizer, Moderna, Boeing and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — Shares of Boeing jumped more than 2% after Virgin Orbit, a satellite-launching spinoff of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, announced it will go public at a $3.7 billion valuation. Boeing is set to invest in the deal's private investment in public equity round. Virgin Orbit is combining with special purpose acquisition company NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, which saw its shares gain about 2% after the news.

