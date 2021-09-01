Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

A ‘unique spiritual space’

By Mike Cook
desertexposure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith eight windows that include almost 2,000 individual pieces of stained glass in the most brilliant reds, blues, greens and yellows imaginable, Las Cruces artist Frank Peacock has transformed St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s Kendrick Chapel into “a unique spiritual space” that floods the visitor with “hope, inspiration and love,” in Peacock’s own words.

www.desertexposure.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Las Cruces, NM
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grace Episcopal Church#Christ Church#Stained Glass#Episcopal Church#Stainedglasswindows Com#Episcopalians#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
Martinsville, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

Prayer is a powerful lifeline to God

God is our creator and cares for each one of us; because of his unfailing love for us we can bring anything and everything to him. He can be trusted and understanding. 1 Peter 5:7 “Cast all your anxieties on him because he cares for you.”. God hears our prayers....
ReligionNorth Platte Telegraph

From the pulpit: Prayer is no last resort

I have often heard the expression, “There’s nothing left to do but pray.” In a world consumed by violent military coups, a global pandemic and social unrest, is there nothing left to do but pray, or is it that we need to embrace the wondrous opportunity to pray?. Prayer in...
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

There’s a new New Testament for Native American readers

It’s a Bible verse familiar to many Christians — and even to many non-Christians who have seen John 3:16 on billboards and T-shirts or scrawled across eye black under football players’ helmets. But Terry Wildman hopes the new translation published Tuesday by InterVarsity Press, “First Nations Version: An Indigenous Translation...
ReligionKTEN.com

Bible Covers for Men and Women

Originally Posted On: https://boundfortruth.com/blogs/news/bible-covers-for-men-and-women. The Psalmist writes, “I have hidden Your Word in my heart, that I might not sin against You.” No matter who we are, seeking God in the Bible is a must. However, there’s no denying that God creates us uniquely as men and women, and our...
Worldpersecution.org

The Afghanistan Crisis Through Spiritual Eyes

08/25/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Over the past few weeks, we have seen darkness overtake the nation of Afghanistan. Yet, against all odds, there are some brave believers who are choosing to stay. As the Church is forced deeper underground, the more brightly the light of Christ shines....
AnimalsShelbyville News

The ultimate compassion of Christ

We are now well into August and the heat of the summer, what some people refer to as the “dog days” of August. Actually, the term comes not from excessive heat, but from astronomy. It’s during this time of year when Sirius, the “Dog Star,” rises to its most visible point near the sun.
Religionwaxahachiesun.com

Column: Warfare in the spiritual realm

Don’t you hate the feeling when you are playing in a game or watching your favorite sports team and the other team scores again, pretty much diminishing any hope of your team winning? I hate that feeling. You hold on to hope … then you know, short of a miracle, you are about to lose. That is exactly how Satan wants the followers of Christ to feel every day. He will do everything in his power to manipulate, connive, twist the truth, and play mind-games with you in an attempt to discourage you, but most of all, to turn your focus away from God.
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: The wheat and the tares

Our Lord, as so often was the case, used a farming illustration to teach a spiritual truth in Matthew 13:24-30. Let’s go to the word of God and read vs 24-30. In verse 24 we are told of the “good seed” sown in his field. Note that despite the programming of modern education within the minds of the simple, there is good and bad and they are not equal. Also note that the field is HIS and as such HE alone decides its course. As the teaching continues, we are told that in addition to the good seed, bad seed was sown in the same field by an enemy. “Tares among the wheat.” Bad seeds among the good. Verse 26 tells us that when the time came, both the wheat and tares sprouted forth at the same time and the workers in the field noticed and told their master.
Religiongoodmenproject.com

Religion Is Silly Fairy Tales

Christian houses of worship symbolize the claim that God impregnated a virgin to produce his son Jesus as a half-divine half-human to live among people. But the doctrine of the trinity says God and Jesus are the same deity, which could mean that Jesus impregnated his own mother to make himself. Was that akin to divine incest?
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

SERMONETTE: The bread of life discourse in John 6

The Gospel John 6 is broken up into three segments, which build upon each other and conclude in the epic climax of Jesus’ teaching on the Eucharist. The opening of the chapter begins with the Feeding of the 5,000. This miraculous event contains many significant elements. Like Moses before Him,...
ReligionThe Post and Courier

FAITH AND VALUES: Bring order out of chaos

In Greek mythology, chaos is the name of a place. Sometimes many of us feel like we live there, that chaos is the place of our abode. In Genesis I:2, chaos is a condition. The writer of Genesis declares, “The earth was without form and void and darkness was upon the face of the deep.” It was chaos.
Portsmouth, VAWAVY News 10

Unique Bridal Expo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crystal Clear Vision has partnered with The Summer Social to present a unique wedding expo loaded with all the inspiration you need to plan your perfect day! Waterford owner Alyse Conyers is here to tell us what makes this wedding expo so special. Presenting The Crystal...
ReligionNewnan Times-Herald

Bible intake vital to healthy spiritual life

Did you see the recent study that revealed eating one hot dog can take 36 minutes off your life? I’m not a big hot dog fan, though I will eat one off the grill occasionally. I thought about the people who participated in Nathan’s annual July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. Joey Chestnut downed 76 hot dogs and buns in ten minutes to win this year’s contest and claim his 14th title, surpassing his 2020 record of 75 hot dogs.
Religionwordonfire.org

Julian of Norwich and the Suffering Motherhood of God

The first time I read Julian of Norwich’s Revelations of Divine Love, I was in college. My takeaway was that instead of providing this medieval English anchoress with pen and paper, her contemporaries should have gotten her psychiatric care. I found her theology strange, unsettling, disturbing, and even a little disgusting. She seemed obsessed with and craving suffering. She was also (grotesquely, I thought at the time) engrossed by the suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross. In her mystical visions, Jesus did not only willingly endure in the Passion for sinners, he desired to suffer even more for us. She explains, “He very affectionately said these words, ‘If I could suffer more, I would suffer more.’ . . . For if he could suffer more, he would, even if it were not necessary.” My copy of Revelations of Divine Love stayed on my shelf for over a decade. But when I returned to it, my experience was very different—because in the meantime, I had become a mother.
ReligionPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Pastor’s Place: Social Justice

Followers of Jesus are supposed to be known for love. The thing about love is that it cannot stay with us. Jesus said, “As I have loved you, so you must love one another” (John 13:34). In other words, we become a conduit of the love of God. He loves us, we love others.
ReligionThe Ledger

McMullen: Spiritual advice in a time of plague

In the ancient world, widespread outbreaks of disease were generically called plagues, and they were thought to have a spiritual dimension, a kind of divine sign. So in the midst of such plagues, spiritual leaders were consulted on what to do. As then, so today in our modern plague religious...
ReligionIndianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: Treasure yourself

“On the day of your birth, the Creator filled countless storehouses, set aside for your use and yours alone.” Maya Angelou. “What you say can mean life or death. Those who speak with care will be rewarded.” Proverbs 18:21. “Speak over yourself, encourage yourself in the Lord.” “Encourage Yourself” Donald...

Comments / 0

Community Policy