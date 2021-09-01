Hewlett Packard announces Zerto acquisition and $2 billion NSA GreenLake contract

Perhaps the National Security Agency (NSA) in the U.S. is over procuring and maintaining some of its on-prem supercomputers. Over the next decade, the NSA will spend $2 billion on HPE’s GreenLake platform for its high performance computing needs. This investment pales in comparison to the recently revealed $10 billion AWS contract for data storage and ingestion. It could be that the NSA is spreading its risk (and investment) across cloud ecosystems — using one service, like AWS, for ingestion and retention while the GreenLake platform handles HPC simulations or AI, for instance.