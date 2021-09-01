Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Hewlett Packard announces Zerto acquisition and $2 billion NSA GreenLake contract

invezz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHPE acquires cloud data protection company Zerto for $374 million. Zerto expected to be earnings and non-GAAP operating profit accretive by FY 2023. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) has announced the acquisition of cloud data protection and management leader Zerto for a cash consideration of $374 million. This acquisition gives HPE’s GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform a proven solution in the burgeoning data security industry. Further, it will propel HPE’s storage operations into a software-defined, cloud-native data services enterprise.

invezz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Management Software#Nsa#Fy 2023#Invezz#Hpe Greenlake#Hpc#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Businessthefastmode.com

HPE Completes Acquisition of Cloud Data Management Firm Zerto

HPE has completed the acquisition of Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection with a net cash purchase price at closing of $374 million. This acquisition immediately positions the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform in the high-growth data protection market with a proven solution and further propels HPE’s storage business into a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.
Businesschannele2e.com

Carlyle Group Acquiring Hexaware IT Services?

The Carlyle Group appears set to acquire Hexaware Technologies for $3 billion, though KKR, Bain Capital and Teleperformance SE also pursued the IT services giant, Mint reports. Hexaware is a global IT services company focused on “Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything and Transform Customer Experiences,” initiatives. The company, backed by roughly...
Businessthefastmode.com

Ciena Acquires Vyatta Routing and Switching Technology from AT&T

Ciena has entered into an agreement with AT&T to acquire its Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology. The acquisition reflects Ciena’s continued investment in its Routing and Switching roadmap to address the growing market opportunity to transform the edge, including 5G networks and cloud environments. Specifically, these key technologies and expertise will serve to expand and accelerate Ciena’s Adaptive IP solution set.
Businesschannele2e.com

Ben Yerushalmi Joins Automation Anywhere as SVP, Global Alliances and Channels

Robotic process automation (RPA) solutions company Automation Anywhere has announced channel executive Ben Yerushalmi has joined the company as its senior vice president of global alliances and channels. Yerushalmi joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where he spent the last seven years building and leading alliance teams globally, according to a...
Stocksinvesting.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Gains on Higher Forecast, Share Buyback

Investing.com – Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock (NYSE:HPE) rose 0.7% Friday as the company revised its forecast again for the year and reinstated its repurchase program to target shares worth up to $250 million by end of next month. The company also declared a regular cash dividend of 12 cents per...
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

HPE signs multi-billion dollar NSA computing deal

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has won a 10-year contract worth $2 billion to supply high-performance computing systems to the US National Security Agency (NSA). According to HPE, the systems will be used mainly for tackling compute-intensive analytics workloads, to support the agency’s forecasting and analysis needs. “Implementing artificial intelligence, machine...
Businessinfosecurity-magazine.com

SAP HANA SECURITY Solution Acquired by XYPRO

Cybersecurity company XYPRO Technology Corporation has acquired a critical security and compliance monitoring platform for SAP HANA and Linux environments from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The acquisition of Workload Aware Security (WASL) was announced on Tuesday along with the news that HPE will continue to sell and distribute the WASL...
BusinessHPCwire

HPE Wins $2B GreenLake HPC-as-a-Service Deal with NSA

In the heated, oft-contentious, government IT space, HPE has won a massive $2 billion contract to provide HPC and AI services to the United States’ National Security Agency (NSA). Following on the heels of the now-canceled $10 billion JEDI contract (reissued as JWCC) and a $10 billion ‘secret’ cloud computing contract recently won by AWS (codenamed “WildandStormy”), HPE has been tapped to provide the United States’ most secretive intelligence agency with advanced computing and data analysis capabilities delivered through the company’s GreenLake label over a period of 10 years.
Economynextplatform.com

NSA Makes Another Cloud Jump with $2 Billion HPE Deal

Perhaps the National Security Agency (NSA) in the U.S. is over procuring and maintaining some of its on-prem supercomputers. Over the next decade, the NSA will spend $2 billion on HPE’s GreenLake platform for its high performance computing needs. This investment pales in comparison to the recently revealed $10 billion AWS contract for data storage and ingestion. It could be that the NSA is spreading its risk (and investment) across cloud ecosystems — using one service, like AWS, for ingestion and retention while the GreenLake platform handles HPC simulations or AI, for instance.
Businessinvesting.com

Prosus Announces $4.7bn Acquisition

PayU a fintech and payments subsidiary of Prosus (JO: PRXJn ), has announced that an agreement has been reached with the shareholders of the Indian digital payments provider BillDesk to acquire BillDesk for US$4.7 billion. The proposed acquisition will see PayU become one of the leading online payment providers globally...
Businesschannele2e.com

PE-Backed Unified Communications Company Enreach Acquires DSD Europe

European unified communications company Enreach, which is backed by private equity firm Waterland, has acquired cloud solutions provider DSD Europe and its sister company CloudLand for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 531 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for...
Businessmartechseries.com

CloudNine Announces Acquisition of ESI Analyst

EDiscovery industry standard for processing traditional data types acquires leader of emerging standard for modern data discovery to integrate platforms and enhance customer value. eDiscovery technology leader CloudNine announced the acquisition of ESI Analyst, the emerging standard for modern file types such as mobile, chat, social media, text, computer activity,...
IndustryMySanAntonio

Viora Announces Successful Acquisition of EnerJet & AirJet Systems

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. On August 12th, 2021, Viora Ltd. (http://www.vioramed.com), ProSeed VC and PerfAction Technologies Ltd. (http://www.enerjet-med.com), completed an assets acquisition agreement of the EnerJet & AirJet systems. The EnerJet & AirJet systems, developed by PerfAction, bring Viora a combination of years of research and a patent-based...
Businesschannele2e.com

MSP Acquisition: DSM Buys Cipher Integrations

Florida-based managed services provider (MSP) DSM has acquired Cipher Integrations, a managed IT services provider also from the Sunshine State, for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 546 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Equinix acquires two Mumbai datacentres to expand colocation operations into India

Equinix now has a physical presence in the Indian colocation market for the first time following the completion of its acquisition of a Mumbai-based datacentre campus. The colocation giant acquired the India operations of carrier-neutral datacentre operator GPX Global Systems for $161m. In the process, it has seen its portfolio of colocation campuses expand to include a fibre-connected campus containing two datacentres in Mumbai.

Comments / 0

Community Policy