Caldor Fire Burns Lover’s Leap, Multiple Bouldering Areas Endangered or Burned

The 200,000-acre Caldor Fire has made history as just the second fire to ever jump from one side of the Sierra to the other. Until the Dixie Fire did the same thing earlier this month, it was believed that wildfires couldn’t sustain progress across such rocky, mountainous terrain. So far, over 600 homes have burned, as has the area around the historic crag Lover’s Leap. The impact likely extends to dozens of South Lake Tahoe’s smaller crags and bouldering zones. Remarkably, the fire has at this point caused few reported injuries and no known deaths.