Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dota 2: TI 10 Teams Preview - Virtus.Pro

By Veselin Ignatov
estnn.com
 6 days ago

Virtus.Pro has always been one of the best teams in CIS. That’s why many people consider VP to be among the favorites for TI 10. There aren’t that many Dota 2 teams in Esports that are as popular as Virtus.Pro. Despite not winning the biggest event in the game yet (The International), VP is one of the squads that always manages to find a way to achieve good results. Created back in 2003, VP was home to almost every top Dota 2 player in the region. Some of the people who've played for the team include Roman "RAMZES666" Kushnarev, Vladimir "No[o]ne" Minenko, Roman "Resolut1on" Fomynok, and more.

estnn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtus Pro#Cis#Team Secret#One Summer#Pro#Cis#Vp#Roman#Og#Melnic#Chinese#Vici Gaming#T1#Ti#Estnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
Related
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

League of Legends Season 11 End Date and Time

Season 10 of League of Legends has been full of amazing content. From starting the year with The Ruined King, Viego, wreaking havoc and joining the game. To the Rise of the Sentinels which saw Senna and Lucian taking down Viego and ending the Ruination with some friends. Now as the year comes to a close, many will be wondering, what is the League of Legends Season 11 end date?
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Peacekeeper Elite League PEL Season 3 2021: Participating teams, prize Pool and dates

The Peacekeeper Elite League PEL is back with its third installment in 2021, Season 3 of the year after the conclusion of PEL Season 2 which had ended last summer. We saw Nova Esports (NV) won the league stages while Show Time(ST) won the grand finals. The PEL is the Chinese equivalent of the PMPL in the global PUBG Mobile esports scene. It is played in the Chinese installment of PUBG Mobile, Game For Peace. Despite being a country level tournament, the PEL boasts a total prize pool higher than that of the S-tier global PUBG Mobile tournaments. It is also held with more lustre which justifies the hype.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Best Mid Laners in League of Legends Patch 11.17

League of Legends Patch 11.17 has changes to numerous mid laners, shaking up the field once again. Irelia has been nerfed, a champion that has been dominating mid lane for some time now. Lucian has been kicked out of the mid lane as well. Here are the five best mid...
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

G2 Esports fails to qualify for Worlds for the first time, Fnatic locks last LEC spot in 3-2 win

For the first time in the organization's history, G2 Esports will not be attending the League of Legends World Championship. G2 Esports faced off against Fnatic in the lower bracket of the 2021 League of Legends European Championship for the final spot to represent the LEC at Worlds alongside Rogue and MAD Lions, but it was Fnatic who took the series 3-2. G2's 2021 season has come to an end, while Fnatic's will move on to face Rogue to see who meets MAD Lions in the finals.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Riot is finally nerfing Viego in League of Legends' 11.17 Update this week

What else does Riot Games have up their sleeve for 11.17?. League of Legends' next title update is on the horizon and there are a few things worth talking about. Viego is going to get nerfed - finally - and there's going to be some key changes to Lucian and Amumu. We've got everything you need to know about the update and when to expect it below.
Video GamesNME

Riot Mobile coming soon for ‘Valorant’, ‘League of Legends’ and more

Riot Games is about to launch Riot Mobile – a new Discord-like app which allows you to find and chat with all your Valorant and League of Legends pals. The new app is a replacement for League+ – the mobile companion app for League of Legends. But this time, Riot Mobile will allow you to connect with friends across the whole Riot Games portfolio.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends: Team Flash returns to the esports scene of the game

Team Flash, a Southeast Asian esports organization mainly based in Singapore and Vietnam, returns to the competitive scene of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. After a three-year-long break from MLBB esports, the organization finally took steps to make a comeback again. They’re going to participate in the second installment of the upcoming MLBB Professional League (MPL) Singapore.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is the Vex Release Date for League of Legends?

At the beginning of the year, League of Legends and Riot Games announced The Ruined King Viego was coming to the game. With his announcement, they also revealed that the next three champions to come in 2021 would all revolved around him. The first one was Gwen, The Hallow Seemstress with Akshan coming next. Although Vex was supposed to come first, they moved her back. Now the question becomes, what is the Vex release date?
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot reluctant to increase League of Legends VGU output in future

League of Legends visual gameplay updates make old and outdated champions relevant again, improving visual quality, smoothing out gameplay, and helping to create a standard throughout the game. But Riot has its priorities elsewhere. Lead champion designer Bryan “Axes” Salvatore says the devs don’t dislike VGUs, but they face a...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Dota 2: Na’Vi‘s New Lineup Includes ArtStyle And GeneRaL

Natus Vincere have built a solid team with familiar faces. Na’Vi have announced their new roster, which will compete in the upcoming season of Dota 2. It wasn’t long when the organization announced reconstruction of their roster as three of their players, including Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev, left the squad. More on that here.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Overwatch League to debut Overwatch 2 in 2022

Overwatch 2 was rumoured to not be ready before 2023 but now it appears we will see it in 2022 in a limited capacity. Whether this happened due to shot callers' pressure on the developers after the leak or was a plan all along remains uncertain, at least officially. However, given the way OW2 will debut, it's highly likely some pressure to rush the product out was involved.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: FNCS Season 7 Finals Preview — NA East Edition

ESTNN breaks down the NA East FNCS Season 7 Finals. The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) in Chapter 2 - Season 7 comes to an end this weekend with the Season 7 Finals. Trios in all seven worldwide regions have worked hard to perfect their strategies and reach this point in the competition. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with a share of $3M USD and the seasonal Axe of Champions in-game reward up for grabs.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

ArtStyle joins Na’Vi as Dota 2 coach

Despite having a decent season in the spring, Na’Vi’s Dota 2 team had a disappointing performance in The International 10 qualifiers. Shortly after the qualifiers, the team elected to hit the restart button and start the rebuild process. Following the departure of RAMZES666, RodjER, and Mag, Na’Vi bolstered its ranks...
Behind Viral Videosdotesports.com

NAVI to premiere s1mple documentary on Twitch

To celebrate s1mple’s fifth anniversary in black and yellow, Natus Vincere is rolling out the red carpet and premiering a documentary about the CS:GO player on Twitch next month. A NAVI watch party is set to be broadcast on the streaming platform on Sept. 8 at 11am CT with the...
Video GamesComicBook

Destiny 2 Announces Long-Awaited Feature But Players Are Divided About It

Destiny 2 is adding a long-awaited feature players have been asking for since the game launched on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Despite this, not every Destiny player is happy with the news. This week, Bungie, via the official Destiny 2 Twitter account, announced that starting next season, Season 15, BattleEye will soft launch in the game. For those that don't know: BattlEye is an anti-cheat technology. Players have been asking for Bungie to add anti-cheat for ages, as cheaters and hackers have all but ruined the PvP experience.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Twitch streamer loses it after unlucky Hearthstone loss

Everyone comes across brutal gaming defeats in their time, however, Twitch streamer SilverName’s anger embodies the pain of a classic last minute Hearthstone loss. It doesn’t matter what game it is, sometimes a crushing defeat is around the corner, that’s just the way it goes in the heat of battle. Whether it’s annoying Tekken combos or Mario Kart projectiles, losing is a learning experience. At least that is what winners tell their defeated rivals.
Video Gamesestnn.com

FaZe Clan & OpTic Gaming Announce Merch Collaboration

A new merchandise collaboration sees the two esports giants come together. Today, esports and Call of Duty giants FaZe Clan and OpTic Gaming announced a new line of merchandise that sees the two collaborate for the first time. As two pioneers of the Call of Duty and esports scene, FaZe and OpTic have had a fierce rivalry throughout the years. However, it has always been a rivalry full of respect, and some element of brotherhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy