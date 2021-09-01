Dota 2: TI 10 Teams Preview - Virtus.Pro

Virtus.Pro has always been one of the best teams in CIS. That’s why many people consider VP to be among the favorites for TI 10. There aren’t that many Dota 2 teams in Esports that are as popular as Virtus.Pro. Despite not winning the biggest event in the game yet (The International), VP is one of the squads that always manages to find a way to achieve good results. Created back in 2003, VP was home to almost every top Dota 2 player in the region. Some of the people who've played for the team include Roman "RAMZES666" Kushnarev, Vladimir "No[o]ne" Minenko, Roman "Resolut1on" Fomynok, and more.