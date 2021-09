Driven to Win: Racing in America at Henry Ford MuseumHeather Raulerson. Calling all race fans! The Henry Ford Museum has an exciting exhibit that showcases all the ups and downs, the thrills and the danger from soapbox derbies to Indy car, stock car, and drag racing. Driven to Win: Racing in America will have you transported to the winner's circle through interactive displays that include historic race cars, a multisensory theater, a pit crew challenge, racing simulators, and more. You’ll get an in-depth look at race icons, the experiences, the culture, the spectacle, the risks, and the innovations centered in the world of 125 years of American auto sports.