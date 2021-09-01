Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans Signing TE MyCole Pruitt & WR Dez Fitzpatrick To Practice Squad

By Jonathan Comeaux
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Matt Barrows, the Titans are signing TE MyCole Pruitt to their practice squad on Wednesday. Terry McCormick also reports that Tennessee is re-signing WR Dez Fitzpatrick to their practice squad. Pruitt, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He spent over a year...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mycole Pruitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bills#American Football#Wr#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Titans WR Julio Jones back at practice

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones returned to the practice field Tuesday for the first time in three weeks. The Titans have been playing it safe with the health of the two-time All-Pro, whom they acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in June. Jones, 32, left practice early...
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans practice squad reflects depth they had in training camp

The Tennessee Titans spent Tuesday afternoon trimming their rosters down to an initial 53 before the league’s 3 p.m. CT deadline. On Wednesday, they began rounding out their 16-man practice squad. They’ve already added 13 players to that list, and every single one of them was with the team throughout training camp and for at least one preseason game.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Titans Announce Five Roster Moves

The Titans announced that they have activated OLB Harold Landry and WR Racey McMath from the COVID-19 list, placed DB Brady Breeze on injured reserve, signed TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad, and cut TE Miller Forristall to make room for him. Landry returns from COVID-19 after being placed...
NFLUSA Today

Matt Barkley released, joins Titans practice squad

The news kept on coming around the NFL circles as players cleared waivers and were picked up on waivers. Other players were released on Wednesday, and Matt Barkley was one casualty of that process. The former USC Trojans quarterback who played well during the preseason was released by the Tennessee...
NFLMusic City Miracles

Titans add a pair of familiar faces to their practice squad

The Tennessee Titans are bringing back a pair of familiar places. Firstly, the team added tight end MyCole Pruitt to their practice squad, per John Glennon. Pruitt spent the past three seasons with the Titans. It’s an interesting reunion. He departed the team in free agency after signing with the 49ers in June of this year, but was waived at the end of August. The Titans opted to bring back Geoff Swaim and reunite with Luke Stocker, and seemingly bet on the continued development of Tommy Hudson while giving a chance to an undrafted free agent in Miller Forristall. Stocker and Forristall have now been released as Pruitt becomes the lone tight end on the practice squad. All in all, it’s a quality addition. Should Pruitt join the active roster in any fashion during the regular season, we’re confident he’ll be able to do his job at a high level.
NFLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Woodside officially named Titans’ backup QB; Barkley to practice squad

Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside might want to consider trying his luck at Survivor once his NFL playing days are over. The 26-year-old probably stands a good chance of winning given his knack for being the last man standing in the Titans’ backup quarterback battle the last three seasons. Woodside...
NFLUSA Today

Updated Titans 53-man roster, practice squad after recent moves

The Tennessee Titans finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and began putting together their practice squad on Wednesday, but since then both have undergone some changes. And those changes were inevitable. Teams rarely stick with their initial group for several reasons, but the Titans had even more with nine...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Titans Activate QB Ryan Tannehill & RB Jeremy McNichols From COVID-19/Reserve List

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have activated starting QB Ryan Tannehill and backup RB Jeremy McNichols from the COVID-19/Reserve list on Friday. Tannehill, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Ian Rapoport reports that QB Carson Wentz, C Ryan Kelly, and WR Zach Pascal were all activated from the COVID-19 list and the team plans to see how Wentz fares in practice ahead of Week 1. Rapoport also says that WR T.Y. Hilton is expected back from his neck surgery...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Titans

Bengals RB Chris Evans said RB coach Justin Hill has been showing him clips of former Bengal and current Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard. “He was just letting me know how crucial pass protection is going to be and (we) watched all the Gio clips from last year and taking little things from him as far as pass protect,” Evans said, via Bengals.com. “Where to fit, get inside and where to check your eyes and stuff like that so I can be ready for the game.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans to waive cornerback Chris Jones

The Tennessee Titans are going to waive cornerback Chris Jones from their 53-man roster, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Jones was one of the bigger surprises to make the cut, but he did play well in training camp and the preseason. With the move, the Titans will have an open spot on their roster, which means another move is coming.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Titans Cut DT Kyle Peko From IR

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans have released DT Kyle Peko from injured reserve with a settlement. He’ll be free to sign anywhere once healthy. Peko, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy