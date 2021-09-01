Titans Signing TE MyCole Pruitt & WR Dez Fitzpatrick To Practice Squad

The Tennessee Titans are bringing back a pair of familiar places. Firstly, the team added tight end MyCole Pruitt to their practice squad, per John Glennon. Pruitt spent the past three seasons with the Titans. It’s an interesting reunion. He departed the team in free agency after signing with the 49ers in June of this year, but was waived at the end of August. The Titans opted to bring back Geoff Swaim and reunite with Luke Stocker, and seemingly bet on the continued development of Tommy Hudson while giving a chance to an undrafted free agent in Miller Forristall. Stocker and Forristall have now been released as Pruitt becomes the lone tight end on the practice squad. All in all, it’s a quality addition. Should Pruitt join the active roster in any fashion during the regular season, we’re confident he’ll be able to do his job at a high level.