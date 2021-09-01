Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans Re-Signing QB Matt Barkley To Practice Squad

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitans GM Jon Robinson told reporters on Wednesday that plan to re-sign QB Matt Barkley to their practice squad after he was released earlier in the day. Barkley, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the Eagles before he was traded to the Cardinals in return for a seventh-round pick at the start of 2015 season.

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bengals#Bills#American Football#Gm#Eagles#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Matt Barkley Named Starter for Titans Final Preseason Game

The Tennessee Titans announced that quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as of Thursday. According to the NFL Network, "as a vaccinated player, Tannehill will need two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period in order to rejoin the team, if asymptomatic." Although Tannehill could...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Matt Barkley to Start at QB Against Bears

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill said Tuesday that he had no idea whether or not coaches planned to play him in the Tennessee Titans’ preseason finale. Now, no one ever will know. The veteran quarterback was one of three players added to the Titans’ Reserve-COVID 19 list on Thursday and one of eight to be placed there in the four days since coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for the coronavirus. Based on NFL and NFL Players’ Association protocols, Tannehill will not be cleared in time to play against the Chicago Bears on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
NFLNBC Sports

Titans release Matt Barkley, place Cole Banwart on COVID-19 list

The Titans have made a move to shore up depth on their offensive line, cutting a quarterback in the process. Tennessee announced that the club has released QB Matt Barkley as a corresponding roster move for claiming offensive lineman Corey Levin off waivers from the Jets. The club also announced offensive lineman Cole Banwart has been placed on the COVID-19 list.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Titans Announce Five Roster Moves

The Titans announced that they have activated OLB Harold Landry and WR Racey McMath from the COVID-19 list, placed DB Brady Breeze on injured reserve, signed TE MyCole Pruitt to the practice squad, and cut TE Miller Forristall to make room for him. Landry returns from COVID-19 after being placed...
NFLNBC Sports

Titans waiving CB Chris Jones

The Titans have five more players on their COVID-19 reserve list and they’ll need to make room for some of them on the 53-man roster as they activate them this week. Cornerback Chris Jones is one of the players who will be departing in that process. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are waiving Jones on Monday.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Ian Rapoport reports that QB Carson Wentz, C Ryan Kelly, and WR Zach Pascal were all activated from the COVID-19 list and the team plans to see how Wentz fares in practice ahead of Week 1. Rapoport also says that WR T.Y. Hilton is expected back from his neck surgery...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Titans Activate QB Ryan Tannehill & RB Jeremy McNichols From COVID-19/Reserve List

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have activated starting QB Ryan Tannehill and backup RB Jeremy McNichols from the COVID-19/Reserve list on Friday. Tannehill, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.
NFLUSA Today

Updated Titans 53-man roster, practice squad after recent moves

The Tennessee Titans finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and began putting together their practice squad on Wednesday, but since then both have undergone some changes. And those changes were inevitable. Teams rarely stick with their initial group for several reasons, but the Titans had even more with nine...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Titans

Bengals RB Chris Evans said RB coach Justin Hill has been showing him clips of former Bengal and current Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard. “He was just letting me know how crucial pass protection is going to be and (we) watched all the Gio clips from last year and taking little things from him as far as pass protect,” Evans said, via Bengals.com. “Where to fit, get inside and where to check your eyes and stuff like that so I can be ready for the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy