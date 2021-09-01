Cancel
NFL

Let’s Hope Hurricane History Doesn’t Repeat Itself for 2021 New Orleans Saints

By davidgrubb
1037thegame.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the brief time since Hurricane Ida, there have been a number of tweets that compare the renaissance of the New Orleans Saints under Sean Payton and Drew Brees to the situation that the Saints are facing now. Yes, the Saints did take off in 2006. With Payton in place,...

1037thegame.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth, TXfrogsowar.com

TCU Football to host New Orleans Saints in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

As the city of New Orleans recovers from Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints will hold practices and strength and conditioning sessions at TCU. “We have a good number of student-athletes and TCU students in general who are from Louisiana,” TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati said. “The New Orleans Saints are an important part of their communities and the entire state. Thanks to our campus leadership and especially the support of Head Football Coach Gary Patterson, which includes his relationship with Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, we are proud to welcome the Saints to TCU and Fort Worth. We look forward to hosting them on campus as a practice site and being of assistance during this most difficult time. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ida.”
New Orleans, LABleacher Report

Saints Plan to Be Away from New Orleans for a Month amid Hurricane Ida, Payton Says

Saints coach Sean Payton says he expects the team to be away from New Orleans for at least the next month in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Payton told reporters the team is planning to stay in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and would likely play home games at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune reported the team would be practicing at TCU starting next week.
NFLJackson Free Press

New Orleans Saints 2021 Preview

For a decade and a half the New Orleans Saints have had the pleasure of starting one the best quarterbacks in NFL history. The Saints signed Drew Brees in 2006, and he led the team to levels of success it had hardly seen beforehand, including a Super Bowl victory. Now,...
NFLchatsports.com

Sean Payton doesn't anticipate a quick return to Hurricane Ida-ravaged New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints, their support staff, and their families have relocated to Dallas in the wake of Hurricane Ida, with the team expecting to kick off practice soon from the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. They’ll remain in the area to train at that venue for the next three days before evaluating the situation back home and planning their return.
NFLESPN

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton does not expect return to city this week following Hurricane Ida

The New Orleans Saints got back to work Monday at their temporary home in Dallas after Hurricane Ida devastated southern Louisiana on Sunday. Saints coach Sean Payton said he was unaware of any significant damage to the team's practice facility in Metairie, Louisiana. But he expects the team to practice away from home next week because of widespread power outages and other damage throughout the region.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

