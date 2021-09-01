Rajon Rondo Jokes About Los Angeles Lakers’ Veteran Roster: “Now I’m Considered One Of The Young Guys”
One year after leaving the Lakers, Rajon Rondo has somehow found his way back to the franchise. Rondo was a crucial part of the Lakers winning the 2020 NBA championship. After his excellent performances in the playoffs, proving why his nickname is playoff Rondo, he cashed in on his value. He signed a 2-year, $15 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason.www.yardbarker.com
