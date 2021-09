Michael Ray just released his new EP Higher Education, and the 7-track collection is an anthem to “coming out of (hard times) stronger.”. Higher Education is Ray’s latest batch of new music following Amos in 2019. Fans will already recognize “Just The Way I Am” — and its corresponding music video — and Ray’s current single from the EP, “Whiskey and Rain.” The Florida native also gave fans a taste of the project earlier this summer with “Picture,” which is “perhaps his most personal song to date,” following his uncle’s passing, according to a press release announcing his new EP. Over the years, Ray went from booking his own shows in Florida to making music in Music City, crediting a word of advice from his grandfather for spurring the career-changing move to Nashville.