Data shows more employees and managers would like to continue the work from home or a hybrid model for at least some of the time as companies weigh a return to offices. Julie Battilana, a professor of social innovation at Harvard Kennedy School, and Tiziana Casciaro, a professor of organizational behavior at Rotman’s School of Management, joined Cheddar to break down findings from the book the pair co-authored titled “Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It’s Everyone’s Business.” The pair found that when companies consider employee needs, it often has a positive effect on morale, productivity, and ultimately the business. "What workers want at the moment is to have an autonomy of choice," said Battilana.