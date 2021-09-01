Cancel
Relationship Advice

I wanted to make sure that I am initiating my divorce correctly. I am moving out so that the separation can begin?

Durham, NC
 5 days ago

You are not eligible for divorce - at least not in North Carolina. So there is no divorce process for you to initiate. You must be physically separated for at least one year (not living together in the same residence) and at least one of you must have the intention that the separation be permanent and to not resume the marital relationship. Once the year of separation expires, then you can initiate the divorce process. If you are smart, you will do it with an attorney. At this point, all you can really do is look into whether you and your spouse can benefit from a formal written Separation Agreement to resolve any marital issues leaving only the divorce itself to conclude when eligible.

North Carolina State
Relationship Advice
Society
Relationships
Trouble Relationship
