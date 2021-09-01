Transitions: Greg Senner, Scenario
In June 2021, Greg Senner joined Scenario as Director of Project Development. Scenario is a scenic design fabrication company, part of Cockram Construction whose parent company is Kajima Corporation. Greg brings over two decades in the entertainment industry to Scenario: In 2004, he founded SOLE Scenic, and later 5nm Scenic Specialties, which was acquired by Austin 2 Paris in 2008. In 2011, he joined Universal Creative as a Show Manager. In 2018, he formed Hoplite LBE; his next stop was Scenario. Greg is also co-host of the Rum & Nerdy podcast with Garrick Hansen and earlier this year partnered with Jean- Yves Martineau to form Proteus Digital Inc., a company seeking to expand the entertainment industry’s knowledge and application of NFTs. Greg is also serving as Vice President and President- Elect of the Eastern Division Board for TEA.www.inparkmagazine.com
Comments / 0