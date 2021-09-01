Cancel
The Beginning of Applefest

By Ronn Brewer - Guest Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, the Cedaredge community will celebrate the 44th annual Cedaredge Applefest. Over the years the festival has grown to include activities for three full days, but throughout the years, one thing has remained constant: Applefest is a true community event, celebrating the bounty of the Surface Creek Valley by showcasing local apples, ag, art, music, crafters and businesses.

