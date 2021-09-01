High Country Highlights: Doghouse Espresso - Cupful of Smiles
There’s a place in Delta where the atmosphere is so inviting and the coffee is so doggone delicious that it’s all too easy to find your smile. It’s a place where you can hang your coat up beside your politics just inside the door. On any given morning, the melting pot of lifestyles that gather here is, at once, both surprising and all too natural as local patrons and weary travelers can enjoy a warm cup and a conversation about the things that really matter. What began as a small shotgun coffeehouse has grown to claim a life of its own and the eclectic patrons of Doghouse Espresso are fiercely loyal to their place of refuge and quick to welcome anyone new.www.highcountryshopper.com
