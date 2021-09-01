AACC Practical Recommendations for Implementing and Interpreting SARS-CoV-2 Emergency Use Authorization and Laboratory-Developed Test Serologic Testing in Clinical Laboratories
Clin Chem. 2021 Sep 1;67(9):1188-1200. doi: 10.1093/clinchem/hvab051. BACKGROUND: The clinical laboratory continues to play a critical role in managing the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization (EUA) and laboratory-developed test (LDT) serologic assays have become available. The performance characteristics of these assays and their clinical utility continue to be defined in real time during this pandemic. The AACC convened a panel of experts from clinical chemistry, microbiology, and immunology laboratories; the in vitro diagnostics industry; and regulatory agencies to provide practical recommendations for implementation and interpretation of these serologic tests in clinical laboratories.
