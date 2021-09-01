Cancel
Co-infection with Legionella and SARS-CoV-2, France, March 2020

 7 days ago

Emerg Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 1;27(11). doi: 10.3201/eid2711.202150. Online ahead of print. We describe a March 2020 co-occurrence of Legionnaires’ disease (LD) and coronavirus disease in France. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 co-infections were identified in 7 of 49 patients from LD case notifications. Most were elderly men with underlying conditions who had contracted severe pneumonia, illustrating the relevance of co-infection screening.

