Throw Down With the Blue Clover Distillery & AJ’s Fine Foods’ Hatch Chile Cocktail Challenge

By Brian Lendino
urbanmatter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t like a good cocktail challenge? The spirit of competition highlighted by handcrafted spirits with a little spice to boot. You can’t beat it. This September, Old Town Scottsdale’s first microdistillery is teaming up with local AJ’s Fine Foods to celebrate Hatch Green Chili season with a two-day roasting party ending with a Hatch Chili cocktail competition centered on their passion for great spirits, cocktails, food, and fun.

