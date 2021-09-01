Cancel
Alumna Abigail Payne ’21 Accepts Digital Marketing Role at Outdoor Living Brands

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbigail Payne ’21 of Richmond, Virginia, who graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (marketing concentration), accepted an exciting first job in her chosen field of interest, just three months after graduating from Shenandoah University. On Aug. 16, she became a digital marketing specialist with Outdoor Living Brands, a leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services located in Richmond. In her new role, she creates and posts content on the firm’s various social media platforms and supports other areas of marketing as needed.

Winchester, VAsu.edu

Joseph Heary ’85, ’88

“For me, Shenandoah is about more than just attending classes and performing school work,” said Joseph Heary ’85, ’88. “Shenandoah provides students with opportunities to grow in mind, body and spirit. With a combined focus on education and service to others, Shenandoah offers students a unique educational experience to discover and grow.”

