Alumna Abigail Payne ’21 Accepts Digital Marketing Role at Outdoor Living Brands

This is a paid, sponsored post presented by Two Roads Brewing Co.. Over the last few years, Instagram has become the social platform of the beer industry. Consumers have created their own craft beer subculture where top influencers such as @lorenzothebeercat or @youngcraftenthusiast have thrived. For breweries, posting gorgeous beer shots and announcing releases have become crucial to their marketing strategy. And while growing a craft beer following on Instagram seems simple enough, tapping into what makes people double-tap is actually quite a feat.