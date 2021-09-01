Alumna Abigail Payne ’21 Accepts Digital Marketing Role at Outdoor Living Brands
Abigail Payne ’21 of Richmond, Virginia, who graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (marketing concentration), accepted an exciting first job in her chosen field of interest, just three months after graduating from Shenandoah University. On Aug. 16, she became a digital marketing specialist with Outdoor Living Brands, a leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services located in Richmond. In her new role, she creates and posts content on the firm’s various social media platforms and supports other areas of marketing as needed.www.su.edu
