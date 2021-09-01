How to Add Text to a Picture (Easy Guide for Authors)
If you’re a self-published author, you may already know that writing is only one part of the gig. There’s a conception that writers don’t need to have any technical no-how—after all, people have been writing novels long before the invention of the computer, right? However, there are a ton of tech-based skills that can help you on your path to self-published stardom. Among these is knowing how to put together a graphic.www.thebookdesigner.com
Comments / 0