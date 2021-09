Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Duffy is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. Duffy is taking a seat after starting the last four games and going 1-for-10 with 4 strikeouts in the last three. David Bote is starting on second base in place of Duffy and batting fifth. Andrew Romine is at shortstop and Patrick Wisdom is on third.